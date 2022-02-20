The Prestige collegiate tournament tee’s off on Monday at the Greg Norman Course

"This is the 22nd year of the prestige. It is a tournament dedicated to both education and great golf," said tournament director Mark Weissman. "And this has become one of the worlds top rated major collegiate tournaments."

24 college teams are here in the desert and will be competing in one of college's top tournaments on the calendar.

No off-season for @PGAWESTGOLF - over 20 college teams competing in “The Prestige” tournament this week 🏌️‍♂️ at the Greg Norman course. Few tournament alums - Rahm/Hovland/Schauffele.



"Well we wouldn't miss the prestige. We were one of the original schools back in the day to start the event with UC Davis. They have been great partners. We love the people in the desert and golf," said Stanford head coach Conrad Ray. "I mean this is the ultimate place if you want to play some great golf at this time of the year."

It's only right that we have a tournament like this in the western home of golf. Sunday was practice day ahead of Mondays first round play.

Players were seen on the range and out on the course getting a feel for the grounds.

"It is a lot of fun. A little different than what we have up north," said UC Davis ball-striker Mark Stephens. "The desert style is always super fun. Course is always in great shape. Firm greens fast fairways. It's just a good golf course."

"It is an amazing event. Incredible hospitality. Founded by two great schools we compete against a lot and have tremendous respect for," said Northwestern head coach Pat Goss. "And obviously coming from CChicago the opportunity to be in the desert in February is an incredible opportunity."

The Prestige holds its status and name as this tournament has featured the top PGA Tour players in college. Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, and Viktor Hovland are all Prestige alums.

Admission is free for fans to come out and watch Monday through Wednesday. You can also follow live scoring on golfstat.com.

"Just wanted to say thanks to everyone for hosting college golf in the desert. I think its a great product and want to encourage everyone to come out and watch. To be up close and personal we some of the future stars of the PGA Tour and not pay a ticket fee," said Ray.