Jennifer Kupcho cruises to Chevron Championship in Mission Hills’ major finale

Jennifer Kupcho made the final leap into Poppie's Pond following her win at Mission Hills Country Club on Sunday, cruising to win the 51st Chevron Championship, golf's first major of the year.

Kupcho's win came relatively stress-free, securing the victory by three shots (-14), picking up her first win on the LPGA Tour.

The 24-year-old from Littleton, Co. started her final round with a 6-shot lead on the field after setting the 54-hole tournament scoring record at 16-under par.

This marks the end of this major championship in our valley as it will move to Houston after 51 years. The famed Dinah Shore Tournament Course has hosted this event since 1972.

Chevron took over as title sponsor in 2022, raising the purse to $5 million dollars but one of the costs was re-locating the tournament from one of the most historic and iconic venues in the game of golf.

Despite the major moving, according to reports, the LPGA Legends Tour is hoping to have an event in the valley in the future. Negotiations are still in the works, including securing a tournament sponsor and host golf course.