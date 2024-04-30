CV Firebirds’ May 8th playoff game to be broadcast live on News Channel 3

You'll be able to watch a Coachella Valley Firebirds playoff game live on News Channel 3!

KESQ will broadcast the May 8th home game of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs against the Calgary Wranglers live on News Channel 3.

Kinda think the Birds wouldn't want it any other way. It's a rematch with the Wranglers, this time in the Division Semis (Round 2), after an epic 5-gamer last year in the Division Finals (Round 3). @KESQ @KenjiitoKESQ @Tarp1969 @Qassignmentdesk @Jesus_G_Reyes @AHLPR @FPC_AHL https://t.co/F5Sld3WkHE — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 27, 2024

Pre-game coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by puck drop at 7:00 p.m.

Evan Pivnick (play-by-play), Grant Fuhr (color commentary), and Gino LaMont (host) will be joined by Seattle Kraken television analyst Nick Olczyk (between-the-benches) and Firebirds’ alumnus Matt Tennyson (analyst).

Firebirds-Wranglers History

The Coachella Valley Firebirds and the Calgary Wranglers have an interesting history. The Wranglers were the first team the Firebirds ever faced. This game was also the Wrangler's first game in the AHL.

The two teams met in the Pacific Division finals in 2023. The Firebirds ended up coming out ahead in that series after a dramatic overtime win in a winner-take-all Game 5 at Acrisure Arena.

Earlier this season, it was the Wranglers who ended the Firebirds historic win streak.

Now the two teams face off in the Calder Cup Playoffs once again.

Stay with News Channel 3 for full coverage of the Firebirds and their quest for the Calder Cup.

PLAYOFF TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW!

Don’t wait, get your playoff tickets before it’s too late! Tickets can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster or by visiting the Ticketmaster Box Office at Acisure Arena. Don’t forget to purchase parking in advance online at ParkWhiz.

BOX OFFICE HOURS

Avoid the fees! Head to the Ticketmaster Box Office at Acrisure Arena and get your tickets in person. The box office is open on event days from 10 am until the ticketed start time for concerts or end of the second intermission for hockey games.

WATCH PARTIES

Join your fellow Firebirds fans while the team is on the road for official team watch parties:

Game One – Friday, May 3

Burgers and Beer

72773 Dinah Shore Dr 92270

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

Burgers and Beer

79-815 Hwy 111 Suite 101

La Quinta, CA 92253

Game Two – Sunday, May 5

The Showroom at Spotlight 29

46-200 Harrison Pl, Coachella, CA 9223

Doors open at 2 p.m. PT

GET YOUR GEAR!

The Firebirds team store is stocked with playoff merchandise! Stop by the team store outside of Acrisure Arena. Beginning on May 7, the store hours will be:

Sun-Mon: Closed

Tues-Thurs: 11 am- 7 pm

Fri-Sat: 11 am - 8pm

Game Days: 10 am - 2 pm

*Closed on Concert Days*

TICKET UPGRADE

Looking to enhance your experience for a Firebirds game? Upgrade any ticket for access to The Compound, the newest VIP space at Acrisure Arena offering fans access to a stunning outdoor space featuring private bar, food, exclusive Firebirds merchandise options, covered seating, firepits along with access to a variety of backyard games from putt-putt and pickleball to cornhole and bocce ball and more! Upgrade options are available at the game or by clicking HERE.

Don’t miss a moment of Coachella Valley Firebirds’ hockey! Flex and group tickets are available for the remaining home games. For more information click HERE or call 760-835-8778.

Get a jump on the 2024-25 Firebirds season with season tickets on sale now! In addition to all Firebirds home games, season ticket members will have access to the 2025 AHL All Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29, along with special events, gifts, and more! Click HERE to learn more about securing your seat for next season!