Skip to Content
Firebirds
By
Published 10:12 PM

Firebirds advance to Western Conference Finals after OT win in high-scoring Game 5

AHL / KESQ

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have done it! The Firebirds beat the Calgary Wranglers in a high-scoring Game 5 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

The Firebirds won 6-5 in front of an absolutely FIRED UP home crowd at Acrisure Arena Friday night.

News Channel 3's Samantha Lomibao spoke with fans at tonight's game. Check out how they got excited for the (current) biggest in franchise history.

Check Out Our Firebirds Section for the Latest Updates

Jeremy McKenna scored 2 goals. Other goalscorers included Ville Petman, Jasper Frödén, Gustav "Goose" Olofsson, and Andrew Poturalski.

Game 4 lacked goals, but that was not a problem in Game 5. Both teams came out swinging in what could've potentially been the last game of the season for either team.

The Firebirds took the lead earlier in the game, scoring the first goal late in the first period.

But the story of the game, every time the Firebirds got the lead, the Wranglers would come right back and tie it up.

But the third period will forever live in the minds of fans of both teams. The Firebird and the Wranglers combined for six goals in the third period, five coming in a span of 6:59.

At one point in the third period, the Wranglers gained the lead, a stressful moment for the home crowd. But the Firebirds came right back and tied it up to make it 5-5.

The game went into overtime AGAIN. As you may recall, Game 3 featured a legendary triple overtime game that the Firebirds were able to win.

It was the same case in Game 5 and the same result.

Andrew Poturalski was the hero of the game, scoring his first goal of the Calder Cup Playoffs in the middle of overtime to give the Firebirds the series win. Poturalski returned to the Firebirds lineup on Monday after missing 44 games due to injury.

According to the AHL, the Firebirds joined the 2002 Chicago Wolves as the only teams in AHL history to win three winner-take-all games in a single postseason. The Firebirds are also now 4-0 when facing elimination.

The Firebirds will face either the Texas Stars or the Milwaukee Admirals in the Western Conference Finals. The Stars won in double overtime tonight to force a Game 5. The final game of that series takes place on Sunday.

The Western Conference Finals between the Firebirds and the Stars/Wranglers will start next week. Stay tuned for more information on that series.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Firebirds

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content