Firebirds lose win streak and get shutout by rival Wranglers 2-0

The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost to the Calgary Wranglers 2-0 at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Canada.

Scoring seven and tying a franchise record with consecutive games with a point in yesterday's game against the Wranglers, Calgary turned the tables.

The Wranglers scored in the first and third period from Sam Morton and William Stromgren.

Goalie Ales Stezka made the start tonight and had 23 saves.

Coachella Valley remains on the road and will play the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday, March 30th. Puck drop is set at 7:00 p.m.