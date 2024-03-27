Skip to Content
News

Firebirds lose win streak and get shutout by rival Wranglers 2-0

Coachella Valley Firebirds
By
Published 8:40 PM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost to the Calgary Wranglers 2-0 at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Canada.

Scoring seven and tying a franchise record with consecutive games with a point in yesterday's game against the Wranglers, Calgary turned the tables.

The Wranglers scored in the first and third period from Sam Morton and William Stromgren.

Goalie Ales Stezka made the start tonight and had 23 saves.

Coachella Valley remains on the road and will play the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday, March 30th. Puck drop is set at 7:00 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Kenji Ito

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content