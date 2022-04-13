Palm Desert names Estevan Valencia as new Athletic Director & baseball head coach

Palm Desert high school announced Wednesday morning that Estevan Valencia will be the school's new Athletic Director starting July 28th.

Valencia will also serve as the Aztec's head baseball coach as desert legend Darol Salazar is retiring after 36 years on the job.

Valencia comes from Redlands High School where he was the Terriers Athletic Director and baseball coach for 15 years.

"I'm honored and feel privileged to get that opportunity to be the keeper of this athletic program and baseball program," said Valencia.

A southern California native, Valencia is familiar with the valley as he was the manager for the Palm Springs Power for four summers.

The Aztecs have proved to be one of the desert's powerhouses across all sports. Specifically on the diamond, Valencia is taking over a program that has won 21 league titles and two CIF titles.