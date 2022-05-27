Skip to Content
Los Angeles Lakers hire Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham as head coach

The Los Angeles Lakers have hired their next coach.

Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham will be the new head coach of the Lakers, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN reports that Ham agreed to a four-year deal with the Lakers.

At least one Laker is excited about their new coach.

This is Ham's first head coaching gig, but he is a former Lakers assistant coach (2011-2013). He played in the NBA from 1996 to 2005, winning an NBA championship with the Detroit Pistons in 2004.

His playing career ended in 2008 and has been working as an assistant coach for G-League and NBA teams ever since. He's worked with the Lakers, Hawks, and Bucks, the latter of which he won an NBA title with.

He's turned into one of the top head-coaching candidates among league assistants.

The Lakers look to bounce back after a very disappointing season that saw the team miss the playoffs.

