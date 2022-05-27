Los Angeles Lakers hire Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham as head coach

The Los Angeles Lakers have hired their next coach.

Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham will be the new head coach of the Lakers, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers have hired Darvin Ham as coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 28, 2022

ESPN reports that Ham agreed to a four-year deal with the Lakers.

At least one Laker is excited about their new coach.

So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!! Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #LakeShow💜💛 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 28, 2022

This is Ham's first head coaching gig, but he is a former Lakers assistant coach (2011-2013). He played in the NBA from 1996 to 2005, winning an NBA championship with the Detroit Pistons in 2004.

His playing career ended in 2008 and has been working as an assistant coach for G-League and NBA teams ever since. He's worked with the Lakers, Hawks, and Bucks, the latter of which he won an NBA title with.

He's turned into one of the top head-coaching candidates among league assistants.

Darvin Ham Bio Blast:



- Played 8 NBA seasons (won 2004 title with Pistons)

- Assistant coach with Lakers from 2011-13

- Assistant coach under Mike Budenholzer with Hawks & Bucks from 2013-22

- Won a title last season with the Bucks https://t.co/D3lMqmub5w — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 28, 2022

The Lakers look to bounce back after a very disappointing season that saw the team miss the playoffs.