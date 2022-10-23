Firebirds bounce-back with dominant win, 7-4, over Abbotsford

The Coachella Valley Firebirds get their revenge over Abbotsford in a 7-4 win at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday.

The Firebirds scored six goals in the first two period and never looked back. Goalie Callum Booth had 19 saves on the night.

With the win, the Firebirds begin their inaugural season 3-1-0-0.

Coachella Valley continues their Home Away from Home Series on Friday night with a matchup against the Calgary Wranglers from Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett, WA. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm.

THREE STARS:

3.) CV – John Hayden (1G)

2.) CV – Ryker Evans (1G, 1A)

1.) CV – Jesper Froden (1G, 1A)

Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule

Date Game time Local Network Sunday, December 18 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Saturday, January 7 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Monday, January 16 3:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Friday, February 3 7:00 PM KESQ ABC Saturday, February 18 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, March 11 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, March 25 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Saturday, April 1 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, April 8 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Sunday, April 9 3:00 PM CW Palm Springs

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Firebirds throughout their inaugural season.