today at 11:39 PM
Published 9:53 PM

Firebirds bounce-back with dominant win, 7-4, over Abbotsford

The Coachella Valley Firebirds get their revenge over Abbotsford in a 7-4 win at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday.

The Firebirds scored six goals in the first two period and never looked back. Goalie Callum Booth had 19 saves on the night.

With the win, the Firebirds begin their inaugural season 3-1-0-0.

Coachella Valley continues their Home Away from Home Series on Friday night with a matchup against the Calgary Wranglers from Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett, WA. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm.

THREE STARS:

3.) CV – John Hayden (1G)

2.) CV – Ryker Evans (1G, 1A)

1.) CV – Jesper Froden (1G, 1A)

Read the game’s box score HERE.

Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule

DateGame timeLocal Network
Sunday, December 186:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Saturday, January 76:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Monday, January 163:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Friday, February 37:00 PMKESQ ABC
Saturday, February 186:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, March 116:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, March 256:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Saturday, April 16:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, April 86:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Sunday, April 93:00 PMCW Palm Springs

VIDEO: Meet Fuego, the mascot of the Coachella Valley Firebirds

MORE: Meet the Firebirds Head Coach and Assistant Coach

MORE: Coachella Valley Firebirds full inaugural season schedule

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Firebirds throughout their inaugural season.

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3.

