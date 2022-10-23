Firebirds bounce-back with dominant win, 7-4, over Abbotsford
The Coachella Valley Firebirds get their revenge over Abbotsford in a 7-4 win at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday.
Another win for the #CVFirebirds!! What a game it was🔥 pic.twitter.com/2mDNyKNKO9— Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) October 24, 2022
10 goals in last two games, we don't like offense we LOVE it @Firebirds! Can't wait to watch it live at @AcrisureArena! @KESQ #Birdz https://t.co/CM3eaEcRGP— Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) October 24, 2022
so clean🫧 pic.twitter.com/deuYu9EzkR— Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) October 24, 2022
The Firebirds scored six goals in the first two period and never looked back. Goalie Callum Booth had 19 saves on the night.
BOOTH IS ON FIRE🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BlYSdsLEn8— Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) October 24, 2022
With the win, the Firebirds begin their inaugural season 3-1-0-0.
Coachella Valley continues their Home Away from Home Series on Friday night with a matchup against the Calgary Wranglers from Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett, WA. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm.
THREE STARS:
3.) CV – John Hayden (1G)
2.) CV – Ryker Evans (1G, 1A)
1.) CV – Jesper Froden (1G, 1A)
Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Game time
|Local Network
|Sunday, December 18
|6:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Saturday, January 7
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Monday, January 16
|3:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Friday, February 3
|7:00 PM
|KESQ ABC
|Saturday, February 18
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Saturday, March 11
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Saturday, March 25
|6:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Saturday, April 1
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Saturday, April 8
|6:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Sunday, April 9
|3:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
