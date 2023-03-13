“A big step”, FILA Junior Championship debuts at BNP Paribas Open

Similar to the Grand Slams, the BNP Paribas Open and FILA tennis unveiled their own Junior National Championship at Indian Wells this week. The winning boy and girls will get a Wildcard exemption to next years tournament.

"Having the umpire call my name and lining up to serve here has always been a dream of mine, especially being from California," said Boys #1 seed Kaylan Bigun. "I’ve always been coming to this tournament when I was younger and now to actually play here the same week is incredible."

"It’s definitely different. I have always came here and watched the pro’s so now playing here is a big step," said Girls #1 seed Iva Jovic.

"We started this morning and with our partner File we are bringing the Junior Championship the second week," said Philippe Dore Chief Marketing Officer for the BNP Paribas Open. "We are adding more tennis and it's all apart of the Tennis Paradise experience."

"Its important to us that we are giving these future stars the opportunity to play and to advance their tennis," said Lauren Mallon FILA tennis Senior Marketing Director. "And to be in amazing environment at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden."