Desert Recreation District’s Adaptive Programs in full summer swing

"The smile‘s you see in the participant’s faces, the energy that they give you, it’s just something you can’t say no to."

Kendra Smith is the heartbeat of the adaptive programs for the Desert Recreation District. They offer nearly every sport you can think of during the summertime all across the Coachella Valley.

"They are fantastic human beings and I would not take anyone else," said Smith.

"I like to do basketball, pickleball, and scooters," said Indio resident Joccelyn Mendez.

Desert Recreation District's Adaptive Programs and More Info

"It’s really fun to join the other people and play with them and I like to support other people that work here," said Matthew Fitz.

"It’s just an encouraging thing to be able to do because regular sports you are not able to have that support system," said Megan Murano.

Desert Recreation District also offers adaptive aquatics for all ages.

Visit their website HERE for details on how to join.