Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence charge

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías, who was suspended 20 games for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy in 2019, has been arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, authorities said today.

The 27-year-old starter, who led the National League in wins in 2021 and earned run average in 2022, was arrested late Sunday and released early Monday on $50,000 bond.

"We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías,'' the Dodgers posted Monday on X (formerly Twitter). "While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time."

The Dodgers open a three-game series against the Marlins in Miami on Tuesday.

Details on what led to the arrest were not immediately available. The Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service that Urías was arrested by Exposition Park police. The state Department of Public Safety patrols Exposition Park and buildings within the park and has powers of arrest, but the agency could not be immediately reached to confirm the arrest.

The area was heavily congested Sunday night due to the soccer match between the LAFC and Inter Miami at BMO Stadium, which featured Argentinian star Lionel Messi, who plays for the Miami club. The Los Angeles Times reported that Urías was among several celebrities who attended the contest. Fellow

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw also reportedly attended the match.

Urías is 11-8 this season with a 4.60 earned-run average.

He began his Major League career with the Dodgers in 2016, and has a lifetime record of 60-25 with a 3.11 ERA.

He was suspended in 2019 by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred for an incident in the parking lot of the Beverly Center on May 13 of that year. TMZ reported that a witness called police saying that Urías was arguing with a woman and shoved her to the ground. Officers responded to the scene and spoke with the woman, who denied anything physical took place, insisting it was nothing more than a heated argument.

Urías was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery in that incident, but no charges were filed.