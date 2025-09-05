Chargers to open season against Chiefs in Brazil tonight

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - The Chargers will kick off their 2025 season tonight with an international spotlight, facing the Kansas City Chiefs in São Paulo, Brazil.

The Chargers are still trying to shake off the sting of their listless first-round playoff exit against the Houston Texans eight months ago. The Chiefs, by contrast, marched all the way to the Super Bowl, only to be overwhelmed by the Philadelphia Eagles in a one-sided defeat.

The Chiefs have strung together seven straight wins over the Chargers, who haven't topped them since 2021 in Kansas City -- a game in which Justin Herbert tossed four touchdown passes and the Chargers defense picked off Patrick Mahomes twice.

Friday night's game also highlights a compelling sideline matchup: Chiefs coach Andy Reid, one of the league's most experienced and successful tacticians, versus Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh -- now in his second NFL season after leaving Michigan, where he captured a national championship in 2023.

The NFL has staged games abroad before, with contests in England, Mexico, Germany and Brazil. This season's schedule includes seven international matchups. Along with tonight's game in Brazil, the league will play one each in Dublin, Madrid and Berlin, while London will host three.

The Chiefs and Chargers will play at 5 p.m. Friday at Corinthians Arena.

The game will be streamed live on YouTube nationally for free and will be broadcast on NBC in the Los Angeles area.

The two teams will also meet again in Week 15, when the Chiefs host the Chargers on Dec. 14.