Football season kickoff brings fans and business back to valley sports bars

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Football season is officially back, and sports bars across the Coachella Valley are already feeling the rush.

The 19th Hole in Palm Desert, the opening weekend of the NFL season brought in large crowds of fans decked out in jerseys, eager to cheer on their favorite teams.

“Football’s huge,” said Ryan Hansen, a manager at the restaurant. “We open at 9 a.m. on Sundays and you’ve got fans from every single team here. It brings people together and it really helps the business.”

Local bar owners say the return of the NFL season is especially important after the summer months, when business typically slows down. Extending hours on game days and adding food and drink specials helps bring customers back week after week.

“Usually we wouldn’t be this full at this time of day — but football brings everybody out,” said owner Bobby Campbell. “Thursday night, Friday night, Sunday — people are coming out for football.”

For many fans, the season is about more than just the score.

“It doesn’t matter who you root for. Lions, 49ers, Patriots — everyone’s here together. That’s the beauty of it,” said Ken Humes, who lives in Palm Desert.

Others say they prefer to watch games at local spots instead of chain restaurants.

“You’re supporting your community,” said fan Jesus Patino Jr. “Having a beer, kicking back, and keeping the money local.”

As games continue three nights a week — Thursdays, Sundays, and Mondays — business owners say they’re preparing for foot traffic to pick up again!

The return of football means good food, cold drinks, and a chance to come together.