Ticket presale process begins for 2026 FIFA World Cup

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - The first phase of ticket pre-sales for the 2026 FIFA World Cup began today, with additional sales phases set to take place in the coming weeks.

The famed soccer tournament will be held in June and July of next year in the United States, Mexico and Canada, with SoFi Stadium in Inglewood among the U.S. venues that will host matches.

The ticket-buying process began Wednesday with the Visa Presale Draw, which will continue through Friday morning. Fans interested in tickets must create a FIFA ID at fifa.com/tickets to receive information about the purchase process.

Once registered, Visa cardholders will be able to log in with their FIFA ID to enter the sales draw. A random selection process will be held, and successful entrants will be notified via email beginning Sept. 29. They will be given a date and time slot to purchase tickets beginning Oct. 1. Officials noted that a successful draw application does not mean tickets will be available for purchase during the designated time slot. Single match tickets for all 104 matches will be made available when the sales begin, as well as venue-specific and team-specific tickets.

Group stage tickets will start at $60, with the most expensive tickets costing as much as $6,730 for the World Cup final, which will be held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19, 2026.

Additional phases of ticket sales will begin in October, when an Early Ticket Draw process will be held -- conducted similar to the Visa Presale Draw. That will be followed by a Random Selection Draw, when fans will be able to apply for tickets for specific matches. When the tournament is closer, remaining tickets will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.