LeBron James teases ‘second decision’ on retirement speculation

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Lakers superstar LeBron James announced today that he will make a major announcement tomorrow, fueling speculation about his future as he enters his 23rd NBA season.

In a video posted on Instagram, the 40-year-old forward teased what he called "The Second Decision," set for Tuesday at 9 a.m.

The title is a callback to "The Decision," James' 2010 televised special in which he announced he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat. The event drew widespread criticism for its tone and delivery -- particularly James' remark that he was "taking my talents to South Beach."

James has since said he regretted how that announcement was handled, making his decision to reference it again notable.

It remains unclear whether Tuesday's announcement will address his basketball future or another venture entirely.

The four-time NBA champion has openly acknowledged that his playing career is nearing its end, though he has offered few specifics on when he plans to retire.

James, the league's all-time leading scorer, earned All-NBA Second Team honors for the 2024-25 season after averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists, while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range.

He enters the 2025-26 season on an expiring contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent at its conclusion.