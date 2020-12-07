Mickelson Foundation distributes $1 million to 14 local charities

American Express

The Phil and Amy Mickelson Foundation took the proceeds from the 2020 American Express tournament to make donations to 14 Coachella Valley-based charity organizations.

The PGA Tour event was held this past January at PGA West and the La Quinta Country Club. The event raised over $1 million which were distributed to the following charities:

Alzheimer’s Association Coachella Valley, Boys & Girls Club of Coachella Valley, Coachella Valley Boxing Club, Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, Desert Arc, Eisenhower Health Foundation, Family YMCA of the Desert, First Tee of Coachella Valley, Martha’s Village & Kitchen, Ophelia Project/JFK Memorial Foundation, Pegasus Riding Academy, Read With Me Volunteer Programs, The Well in the Desert and Volunteers in Medicine.

"We were thrilled to raise one million dollars for charities from last year’s event and provide needed support to worthy Coachella Valley organizations. With January’s event right around the corner, I’m excited to serve as the tournament host again, especially with a fantastic title sponsor like American Express who has committed again to raising meaningful funding through the event for organizations making a positive impact in the community," said Phil Mickelson, 44-time PGA TOUR winner and World Golf Hall of Famer.

In November, it was announced that the 2021 American Express will take place without spectators on January 21 through January 24 at PGA West Stadium, PGA West Nicklaus, and the La Quinta Country Club.

Proceeds from the event will again be directed to charities by the Mickelson Foundation with a focus on local non-profits in the Greater Coachella Valley.

Although the event will be played without spectators to adhere with local health guidelines, amateur golfers will still have the opportunity to play in the traditional three-day pro-am. PGA Tour COVID-19 testing policies will be in place for both pros and amateurs.

Mickelson will once again return as tournament host, competing against 155 of the best golfers in the world. Defending champion Andrew Landry will also return to try and go back-to-back.

The Mickelson Foundation became the host organization for The American Express prior to the 2020 tournament.

All four rounds of The American Express will be broadcast on Golf Channel with airtimes to be announced at a later date.

For more information about pro-am opportunities please contact Pat McCabe, SPORTFIVE at (503) 924-6207. For all other event information please visit www.TheAmexGolf.com.