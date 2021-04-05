Condoleezza Rice joins the Mickelson Foundation’s board of directors

American Express

Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is now a member of the Mickelson Foundation's board of directors.

The Mickelson Foundation is the charitable organization of World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson and his wife, Amy Mickelson. It is also the host organization for The American Express™ PGA TOUR event, which is held annually at PGA West and La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta.

A news release from The American Express states that Rice will "provide her immense experience and dynamic leadership capabilities to the foundation to enhance its growth and overall charitable impact."

In 2020, The Mickelson Foundation donated a total of $1 million in proceeds from The American Express to 14 Coachella Valley-based charity organizations. In January 2021, the tournament raised over $1 million additional that will be donated to local Coachella Valley Charities, which brings the overall charitable contribution during the tournament’s history to $63 Million for the local area.

"I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Condoleezza Rice for a number of years and her experience and leadership skills are rivaled only by her passion for sports," said Mickelson. "Condoleezza makes any organization better instantly by just becoming part of it, and Amy and I couldn’t be happier to have her join our Foundation’s board to make a bigger impact for important causes and communities in need."

"We’re thrilled to have Condoleezza join our collective mission with the Mickelson Foundation to raise meaningful funds through The American Express golf tournament in support of the Coachella Valley community," said Stephen J. Squeri, Chairman and CEO of American Express. "Condoleezza’s lifetime of leadership experience and contributions to global communities as an accomplished public servant will be highly valuable in amplifying the positive impact of our charitable efforts."

Rice is currently the Denning Professor in Global Business and the Economy at Stanford Graduate School of Business; the Thomas and Barbara Stephenson Senior Fellow on Public Policy at the Hoover Institution; and a professor of Political Science at Stanford University. She is also a founding partner of RiceHadleyGates, LLC.

From January 2005-2009, Rice served as the 66th Secretary of State of the United States, the second woman and first African American woman to hold the post. Rice also served as President George W. Bush’s Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs (National Security Advisor) from January 2001-2005, the first woman to hold the position.

A devoted sports aficionado, Rice served on the inaugural College Football Playoff Selection Committee and chaired an NCAA commission on the future of college basketball. She is also the faculty fellow for the Stanford Women’s Golf Team.

Rice also has a bit of a history with golf. In 2012, she became one of the first two female members admitted to Augusta National Golf Club, the home of the Masters tournament.

She continues to help grow the sport of golf, a game she first discovered her passion for at the age of 50, just a few months after becoming Secretary of State.