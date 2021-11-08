2022 American Express golf tournament tickets now on sale; Live concerts will return

Spectators will return to the American Express golf tournament in 2022.

Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 American Express, the Coachella Valley's PGA Tour golf event. The tournament will be held from Jan. 19-23, 2022 at the PGA WEST and La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta.

Last year's tournament was played without any spectators did not due to the pandemic.

Tournament officials announced that live concerts will also return to the tournament weekend. Concerts are planned to be held on Friday, January 21 and Saturday, January 22 right on the driving range at PGA West.

Concert acts will be announced at a later date.

Spectators will return with new ticket offerings for the 2022 edition.

General Admission and Champions Club, with the latter set alongside the 18th green on the PGA WEST Stadium Course and providing upgraded, premium hospitality from Thursday, January 20–Sunday, January 23.

American Express Card Members receive a 20% discount on all online ticket orders, along with on-site tournament merchandise and concessions.

General Spectator parking is along Jefferson Street between Avenue 52 and Avenue 54 (adjacent to the SilverRock Resort) with free shuttle service to PGA WEST and La Quinta Country Club. Daily parking passes are available online for $20, while weekly parking passes (good through Jan. 19-23) are available for $50.

Ticket options and pricing for The American Express are as follows:

GENERAL ADMISSION

(Ticket provides access to the tournament grounds and all public fan venues. Read about fan venues at www.theamexgolf.com/fan-experience) Wednesday: $35 Thursday: $65 Friday (includes access to Friday concert): $125 Saturday (includes access to Saturday concert): $125 Sunday: $65 Three-day ticket (good for Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday): $85



CHAMPIONS CLUB

(Ticket provides access to the Champions Club -- including a hosted Breakfast, Lunch, Snack and Full Bar -- as well as preferred parking, access to upgraded concert viewing section for Friday/Saturday ticketholders only, and access to the tournament grounds and all public fan venues. Read about fan venues at www.theamexgolf.com/fan-experience) Thursday: $200 Friday (includes preferred parking and access to upgraded concert viewing): $350 Saturday (includes preferred parking access to upgraded concert viewing): $350 Sunday: $200



In accordance with the tournament’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, it is anticipated that all spectators of The American Express are to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of one’s entry into the tournament.

More detailed information will be provided closer to the tournament, and for the most updated health and safety information please visit www.theamexgolf.com/health--safety.html.