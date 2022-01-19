Top two players address media on eve of American Express play

We're just one day away from the start of play for the 63rd American Express in La Quinta.

The first round of play tees off Thursday morning. 156 players will take part in the 72-hole event, all battling to win $1.3 million and 500 FedEx Cup points.

The tournament will be held on January 20-23 in La Quinta.

Greatest golfers to come out of @ASU - @JonRahmpga & @PhilMickelson working side by side on the range 🏌️‍♂️



Another day at the office ➡️ @theamexgolf way. Golf royalty out here in @LaQuintaCA! @KESQ Live at 5/6 pic.twitter.com/DNzbKCI5Ju — Bailey Arredondo (@baileyarredondo) January 19, 2022

Golfers were out for the Pro-Am on Wednesday, headlined by Rickie Fowler.

On Wednesday, we heard from several players, including two of the favorites to win it all, World No. 1 Jon Rahm and World No. Patrick Cantlay. They spoke about why this tournament, and this area, is always circled on the golf calendar.

"It's almost like the closest home away from home," Rahm told reporters.

Rahm, a Spanish native, now lives in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"I've always liked the tournaments that are in California, closer to home. I think, just growing up, junior golf and then going to college here in California, I have an affinity for it and the golf courses," Cantlay said.

Cantlay was born in Long Beach and went on to attend UCLA.

The American Express tees off tomorrow starting at 8:40 a.m. across the three courses. Notable groups at thee La Quinta Country Club include:

Rahm is playing with Tony Finau at 8:50 a.m.

Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler are off at 9:20 a.m.

Cantlay is playing with Scottie Shceffler at 10:30 a.m.

Check out the fill tee times for the first three rounds of play below.

News Channel 3's Blake Arthur and Bailey Arrendondo will have complete coverage of the American Express all throughout the week.