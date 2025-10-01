Old Dominion, One Republic to headline 2026 American Express Concert Series

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - The 2026 American Express concert series will feature Old Dominion and OneRepublic.

The concert series is scheduled for Friday, January 23 and Saturday, January 24, following the conclusion of play on the PGA WEST Stadium Course driving range.

“The artists for this year’s American Express® Concert Series will once again get our fans excited for an incredible weekend, solidifying the tournament as one of the most entertaining events on the PGA TOUR,” said Pat McCabe, Executive Director of The American Express®. “We’re thrilled to welcome Old Dominion and OneRepublic to the desert. This is a great opportunity to introduce country music and alternative rock music fans to top-tier golf, while giving our golf fans the chance to experience these world-renowned artists.”

Daily & Weekly tickets are now on sale for the 67th annual The American Express® PGA TOUR Golf Tournament, taking place January 22-25, 2026, at PGA WEST and La Quinta Country Club.

Old Dominion will take the stage on Friday, January 23 after the second round. Their skyscraping anthems and electrifying live shows have put them at the forefront of country music. Rolling Stone cited Old Dominion as “one of mainstream country music’s most popular live groups.” Since breaking onto

the music scene, the GRAMMY nominated band has notched nine No. 1 singles in country radio,

including “Written In The Sand,” “One Man Band,” and “Break Up With Him.”

The group has surpassed six billion on-demand streams and earned a dozen RIAA Platinum and Gold single certifications. Old Dominion’s most recent studio album Barbara – the group’s sixth – was released on August 22nd and their How Good Is That - World Tour has seen them trek across the globe with stadium and arena performances continuing through the first half of 2026.

OneRepublic will perform on Saturday, January 24th following the third round. The band, which has grown to become one of the most popular pop rock bands the world, released their debut album, Dreaming Out Loud, in 2007. That included the multiple platinum selling hit single “Apologize,” which shattered digital sales and airplay records worldwide and earned them a GRAMMY nomination. In 2013, the band released their third globally successful album, Native, which included the No. 1 hit and recording breaking single “Counting Stars.”

In 2022, OneRepublic released their smash hit “I Ain’t Worried,” which was featured in the blockbuster hit, Top Gun: Maverick and boasts over 3 billion streams. Since their debut nearly 20 years ago, OneRepublic has amassed over 60 Billion global streams.

Daily and Weekly (Thur-Sun) tickets are now available at www.theamexgolf.com: Grounds ($85 - $135 per day / $245 weekly): Includes admission to the tournament grounds (PGA WEST’s Stadium, Nicklaus Courses, and La Quinta Country Club) and all public venues from January 22nd-25th. Friday and Saturday tickets also include GA access to nightly concerts. Clubhouse ($140 - $190 per day / $455 weekly): Includes admission to tournament grounds (PGA WEST’s Stadium, Nicklaus Courses, and La Quinta Country Club), all public venues and access to the PGA WEST Stadium Clubhouse from January 22nd-25th. Friday and Saturday tickets also include GA access to nightly concerts.

Champions Club Presented by Wealthspire ($475 - $525 per day / $1,200 weekly): Along with admission to the tournament grounds and all public venues from January 22nd -25th, it includes admission to a private, climate-controlled venue on the 18th Green of the Stadium Course at PGA WEST with a hosted breakfast, lunch, snacks and all-day full bar*. Guests also receive daily preferred parking and admission to the concert VIP viewing area that includes complimentary beverages on Friday and Saturday.

American Express® Card Members receive 20% off the ticket price for General Admission, Clubhouse, and Champion Club tickets when they pay with their American Express Card. For more information, please visit www.theamexgolf.com