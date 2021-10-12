Braves C Vogt out for rest of season after hernia surgery

AP National Sports

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves catcher Stephen Vogt underwent sports hernia surgery last week and won’t be available during the postseason. The Braves say Vogt had surgery on Oct. 6 in Atlanta. He is expected to be recovered in time for spring training next year. The 36-year-old Vogt played just 26 games for the Braves after being acquired in a trade with Arizona. Overall this season, he batted .195 with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 78 games. Vogt wasn’t expected to be on the Braves’ postseason roster even if healthy. The team has Travis d’Arnaud and William Contreras at catcher.