Buehler to start Game 4 on short rest for Dodgers vs Giants

AP National Sports

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Buehler is set to start on three days’ rest for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of their NL Division Series against the San Francisco Giants. Buehler is opposed by right-hander Anthony DeSclafani, making his first appearance this postseason. DeSclafani had a 3.17 ERA in 31 starts of the best season of his seven-year career. The Giants lead the best-of-five series and could eliminate the defending World Series champions with a victory at Dodger Stadium.