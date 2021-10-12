C Stephen Vogt out for rest of season after hernia surgery

AP National Sports

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves catcher Stephen Vogt underwent sports hernia surgery last week and is done for the season. The Braves say Vogt had surgery on Oct. 6 in Atlanta — two days before he was designated for assignment. The 36-year-old Vogt is expected to be recovered in time for spring training next year. He played in just 26 games for the Braves after being acquired from Arizona. Overall this season, Vogt batted .195 with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 78 games. Travis d’Arnaud and William Contreras are Atlanta’s postseason catchers.