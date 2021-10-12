Going the distance: Giants-Dodgers headed to Game 5 Thursday

AP National Sports

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It is only fitting that 70 years after Bobby Thomson’s “Shot Heard ’Round the World” that the Giants and Dodgers will play in another all-or-nothing game. Los Angeles’ 7-2 win over San Francisco on Tuesday night in Game 4 of the NL Division Series evened the series and sent the first Major League Baseball playoff matchup between teams with at least 105 wins to Game 5 Thursday night at San Francisco’s Oracle Park. Giants manager Gabe Kapler said that Logan Webb will get the start. The 24-year old right-hander will be the youngest Giants pitcher to start a deciding game. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before Tuesday’s game that Julio Urías will get the call in the deciding game.