Japan ends Australia’s win streak in World Cup qualifying

AP National Sports

By JOHN DUERDEN

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — An Australian own-goal kept Japan in the race for an automatic spot in next year’s World Cup. Australia defender Aziz Behich put the ball into his own net in the 85th minute to give Japan a 2-1 victory and six points from four matches in the last round of Asian qualifying. The result ended Australia’s run of 11 consecutive wins in World Cup qualifying games and dropped the Socceroos to second spot in Group B with nine points. Saudi Arabia moved atop the group with a win over China. Iran remains atop Group A after a 1-1 draw with South Korea. Only the top two teams from each groups will automatically qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.