Lakers debut their new ‘Big 3’ in 111-99 loss to Warriors

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have finally put newly acquired guard Russell Westbrook on the court with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. All three scored in double digits in about 30 minutes of play during a 111-99 preseason loss to the Golden State Warriors. Davis scored 20, James 17 and Westbrook 10 to go with 10 rebounds. Warriors coach Steve Kerr calls the Lakers’ trio a “fascinating combination” and says he’s sure the whole league is interested to see how they coalesce this season. The Warriors played without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Jordan Poole led Golden State with 18 points.