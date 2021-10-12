Senegal advances in WC qualifying, fans return in S. Africa

AP National Sports

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Senegal has become the first team to advance to the final round of World Cup qualifying in Africa after Famara Diedhiou’s hat trick secured a 3-1 win over Namibia. Sadio Mane provided the crosses for Diedhiou’s first and third goals and Senegal’s fourth win from four games ensured top spot in Group H with two games. It secures Senegal a place in the decisive playoffs which will decide Africa’s five teams at the World Cup in Qatar. South Africa beat Ethiopia 1-0 to stay ahead of Ghana in the race to progress from Group G. Only the 10 group winners will progress. Also on track are Algeria, Tunisia, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Mali, Egypt, Morocco and, surprisingly, Tanzania.