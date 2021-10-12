Sweden wins to move above Spain in World Cup qualifying

AP National Sports

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Sweden has climbed above Spain to the top of their World Cup qualifying group with a 2-0 win over Greece. Alexander Isak was fouled for the 59th-minute penalty converted by Emil Forsberg before scoring himself 10 minutes later. He latched onto a long clearance by goalkeeper Robin Olsen and rounded Greece keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos to shoot into the net. Sweden moved two points clear of Spain with two games remaining for each team next month. One of those is a meeting between the countries in Spain. Third-place Greece is four points behind Spain.