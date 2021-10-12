Titans’ 3-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern on COVID-19 list

AP National Sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have placed three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Titans (3-2) already had an outbreak in August that started with coach Mike Vrabel testing positive after a preseason game in Tampa Bay. Kern has missed the last two games with an injured right groin muscle. The Titans also made a flurry of moves Tuesday, including placing offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo on the reserve/retired list. Sambrailo started at left tackle in place of Taylor Lewan at Seattle and played in each of the first four games. He hurt a foot last week in practice.