Tom Brady plans to play despite heavily wrapped right hand

AP National Sports

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says his heavily wrapped throwing hand is sore but he expects to play when the Buccaneers visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. Brady injured his right hand in the first half of Tampa Bay’s 45-17 win over Miami on Sunday. He finished off his first career 400-yard, five-TD performance with a pair of scoring passes in the fourth quarter. The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers are playing their third road game and fourth overall in 19 days. The 44-year-old Brady leads the NFL with 1,767 yards passing and is second with 15 TDs.