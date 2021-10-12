US soccer has Jekyll & Hyde personality ahead of Costa Rica

AP National Sports

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. soccer team has a Jekyll and Hyde personality that makes it difficult to determine which will show for a World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica in Columbus, Ohio. During last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Panama, the Americans were as stagnant as ships backed up outside the canal. The U.S. flowed during the second half of last month’s 4-1 win at Honduras and last week’s 2-0 victory over visiting Jamaica. Play was haphazard during an opening 0-0 draw at El Salvador and a 1-1 home tie against Canada.