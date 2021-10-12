Varane out for ‘a few weeks,’ to miss key games for United

AP National Sports

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Raphael Varane will miss the start of a difficult run of games for Manchester United after being ruled out for “a few weeks” Tuesday because of a groin injury. The center back was hurt in the first half of France’s 2-1 victory over Spain in the Nations League final on Sunday. England defender Harry Maguire also is out with a calf problem so Varane’s injury leaves United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer without his two first-choice center backs. After a trip to Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday, United faces Atalanta at home in the Champions League before matches against Liverpool and Tottenham in the league before the end of the month.