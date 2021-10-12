Wild set roster by putting rookie LW Boldy on injured list

AP National Sports

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have placed rookie left wing Matt Boldy on the injured non-roster list with a broken ankle. The move was made as the team set the roster to start the regular season. Boldy was hurt last week in a preseason game. He’s expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks. Boldy’s injury paved the way for rookie Brandon Duhaime to make the team. He spent the past two seasons with the Wild’s AHL affiliate in Iowa. The Wild open the season on Friday at Anaheim.