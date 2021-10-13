Hernández faces prison time for violating restraining order

AP National Sports

MADRID (AP) — France defender Lucas Hernández is facing prison time in Spain for violating a restraining order. The Bayern Munich player has been told to appear in court on Tuesday so he can be given an order to voluntarily turn himself in to start serving a six-month prison sentence. He will have 10 days from Tuesday to present himself to authorities. Hernández’s lawyers are trying to appeal. Hernández was arrested after an altercation with his wife in Spain in 2017 while he played for Atlético Madrid.