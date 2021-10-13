Hilton returns to Colts practice, could play against Texans

AP National Sports

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton returned to practice and could be ready to play this weekend against Houston. Hilton has been on injured reserved since having neck surgery in August. The four-time Pro Bowler has had some of the best games of his career against the Texans. Indy also is trying to figure out what to do with injured kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. They’ve already brought in several kickers for workouts.