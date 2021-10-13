Skip to Content
Kenyan runner Agnes Tirop found dead, police hunt husband

By GERALD IMRAY
AP Sports Writer

Kenyan Olympic runner and two-time world championship bronze medalist Agnes Tirop has been found dead at her home with stab wounds. Police say her husband is missing and is wanted for questioning. Tirop won bronze medals in the women’s 10,000 meters at the 2017 and 2019 world championships and finished fourth in the 5,000 meters at the Tokyo Olympics. She was one of Kenya’s rising stars. The 25-year-old Tirop was found dead at her home in Iten in western Kenya, a town renowned as a training base for distance runners. Kenyan media reported she was found with stab wounds in her abdomen and neck.

Associated Press

