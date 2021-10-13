Kosovo fires coach after 2 losses in World Cup qualifying

AP National Sports

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The Kosovo soccer federation has fired Bernard Challandes as coach after a pair of World Cup qualifying losses. Kosovo lost 3-0 at Sweden and then 2-1 at home against Georgia. The team is in last place in Group B. The 70-year-old Swiss coach had been in charge of the national team since 2018. Kosovo soccer federation president Agim Ademi says “in a joint agreement we decided to end the cooperation with the coach.” Challandes says he is unhappy with the decision. He says “I was pleased to work with this team and that’s why I am upset for leaving.”