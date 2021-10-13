LEADING OFF: Dodgers, Giants prep for deciding NLDS Game 5

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

After a season of piling up whopping win totals, the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers get a day to prep for their all-or-nothing matchup in Game 5 of the NL Division Series. Mookie Betts and the World Series champion Dodgers will play Buster Posey and the Giants on Thursday night at Oracle Park. Each team has already won 109 games this season. The Dodgers forced the series to the limit with a 7-2 win on Tuesday night in LA, tying the series at 2-all. San Francisco is 12-11 overall against the Dodgers this year, and earned home-field advantage by winning the season series. Logan Webb, who pitched a gem in winning the opener, starts for San Francisco against Julio Urías, who led the majors with 20 victories.