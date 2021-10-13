Lions coach Campbell says Ragnow feels guilty about surgery

AP National Sports

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell says center Frank Ragnow feels guilty about having season-ending toe surgery. Campbell says Wednesday that the surgery went well, adding Ragnow does not need to feel bad about doing the right thing for his long-term future. Ragnow was hurt earlier this month at Chicago and went on injured reserve last week. Center Evan Brown made his first career start in Sunday’s loss at Minnesota. The Lions signed Ragnow to a $54 million, four-year extension in May that keeps him under contract through the 2026 season. The Lions host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.