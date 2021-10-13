No. 7 Penn State hoping to get backup QB Roberson going

AP National Sports

By TRAVIS JOHNSON

Associated Press

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Since quarterback Sean Clifford arrived on campus, Penn State has never been without his services for an extended period. Now, with their third-year starter nursing an unspecified upper-body injury, the No. 7 Nittany Lions might have to find a way to win without him. First, they need to figure out how to get the offense working again with backup Ta’Quan Roberson at the helm. After Clifford was knocked out of Penn State’s loss at No. 2 Iowa, Roberson entered and the offense struggled mightily. The Nittany Lions get a break this week. They will focus on getting Roberson more work with the first team before hosting Illinois on Oct. 23.