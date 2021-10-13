Panthers’ Rhule: McCaffrey ’50-50′ for Sunday vs. Vikings

AP National Sports

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said running back Christian McCaffrey is 50-50 for Carolina’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. McCaffrey has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. The Panthers have lost both without the 2019 All-Pro running back in the lineup. Rhule thinks the decision will come right up until the game. McCaffrey was officially listed as limited in practice Wednesday.McCaffrey also practiced all of last week on a limited basis, but was designated as doubtful for the game on Friday.