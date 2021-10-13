Tom Brady leads the Buccaneers against Jalen Hurts, Eagles

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Tom Brady leads the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in a prime-time matchup. The 44-year-old Brady injured his throwing hand last Sunday during his first career 400-yard, five-TD game and expects to be fine to play. The Eagles are coming off a comeback win at Carolina but are still seeking their first home win under new coach Nick Sirianni. Hurts is facing the league’s worst pass defense that’s missing several key players, including linebacker Lavonte David. The Bucs have won the last two meetings but the Eagles have won seven in a row on Thursdays.