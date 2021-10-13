UEFA set to give clubs more say over Champions League deals

AP National Sports

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA is preparing to give Europe’s top soccer clubs greater control of Champions League marketing rights and deals. It’s an issue that helped drive some clubs to launch the failed Super League. UEFA says it “started the search for a marketing and sales partner” to complete deals for three seasons from 2024-27. Some clubs’ increasing demands were a barrier in March to completing talks about agreeing to a new 36-team Champions League format from 2024. Leaders of the post-Super League group of European clubs have said they will have a joint venture with UEFA to oversee Champions League commercial rights.