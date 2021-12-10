7 Cavs score in double digits for 123-106 win over Wolves

By MIKE COOK

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jarrett Allen scored 21 points and added 10 rebounds, Darius Garland and Kevin Love also had double-doubles, and the Cleveland Cavaliers used a fast start to cruise 123-106 over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Love scored 18 points and had 13 rebounds off the bench against his former team, and Garland scored 12 points to go with 12 assists. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 12 of his 21 points in garbage time, Malik Beasley had 15 points off the bench and Anthony Edwards scored 13 for Minnesota, which shot 39.1% from the field.