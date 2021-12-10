Chargers coach: Allen will miss Sunday’s game vs Giants

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen will miss Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. Allen tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and entered league protocols. Coach Brandon Staley was optimistic throughout the week that Allen could return but said on Friday that Allen will be out. Allen is in his ninth season and tied for second in the NFL with 86 receptions. He is 71 yards away from his fourth 1,000 yard season in the past five years. Staley added that wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who were close contacts, are trending toward coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.