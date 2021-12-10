Fake slides now against rules after Pickett’s trick vs Wake

Associated Press

The fake slide Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett used to help clear his path for a long touchdown run in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game is now against the rules. National coordinator of officials Steve Shaw has instructed all officials to blow a play dead at the spot where a ball carrier fakes a slide to cause defenders to back off from making a tackle. The new interpretation of the rule takes effect immediately. Shaw said in an email to The Associated Press that there was concern quarterbacks might be rehearsing fake slides for use in postseason games.