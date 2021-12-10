Garrett says Browns lacking focus, CB Newsome has concussion

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Myles Garrett feels the Browns have lacked focus while preparing for their biggest game this season. The 2020 All-Pro defensive end is disappointed his teammates haven’t shown more of a sense of urgency in practice as they get ready to face the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens for the second time in 15 days. Cleveland trails Baltimore by two games with five left and can’t afford another loss or risk dropping from the playoff race. The Browns will be without four starters: tight end David Njoku, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and punter Jamie Gillan due to positive COVID-19 tests and rookie cornerback Greg Newsome. He suffered a concussion on the final play of practice Friday.