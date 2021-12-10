Mallorca draws with Celta 0-0 in windswept home match

MADRID (AP) — Mallorca’s goalkeeper has helped it salvage a scoreless draw at home with Celta Vigo in a Spanish league match affected by high winds on the Balearic Islands. Celta was without top scorer Iago Aspas and lost striker Santi Mina early after a powerfully struck ball hit him in the head. But Celta had all the clear scoring chances anyway. Thiago Galhardo, who replaced Mina, Nolito Agudo and Brais Méndez all drew saves from Mallorca’s Manolo Reina. Gusting winds altered the trajectory of long passes. Reina says “if there is one thing players don’t like it is wind.”