New lighthouse, video board slated for Patriots stadium reno

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots will be enclosing the north end of Gillette Stadium as part of a $225 million renovation. It will also include a larger video board and a bigger lighthouse overlooking the end zone. The construction is scheduled to be completed for the 2023 season. It will include a 370-by-60-foot curved video board that is nearly twice the size of the new one above the south end zone. The recognizable lighthouse will be larger, climbing 218 feet, with fans for the first time able to climb to an observation deck at the top.