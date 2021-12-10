Predators down Devils 3-2 behind Saros’ 29 saves

By DENIS P. GORMAN

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 29 saves and the Nashville Predators defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Friday night. The start was Saros’ first after missing the last two games with an undisclosed illness that the team stressed was not COVID-19. Roman Josi and Eeli Tolvanen scored in the second period, and Yakov Trenin added a goal in the third for Nashville. New Jersey has lost five of seven, and seven of 10 overall. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 24 shots, and Pavel Zacha and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Devils. The Devils outshot Nashville 31-27.